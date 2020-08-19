Native American leaders call for clemency for man set to be executed in Terre Haute next week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Native American leaders from across the country are calling for clemency in an upcoming federal execution.

Lezmond Mitchell is set to be executed in Terre Haute next Wednesday. He is the only Native American person on federal death row.

The National Congress of American Indians, 13 tribes, and hundreds of individual Native Americans sent letters that say stopping the execution would show respect for tribal sovereignty.

The Navajo Nation has long said Mitchell should not be executed.

The case represents the only federal government death sentence against a Native American for a crime on tribal land over the tribe's opposition.

In 2003, a jury convicted him of killing a woman and her nine-year-old granddaughter. Mitchell appealed.

He argues racial bias may have tainted his jury trial. His attorneys also argue that procedures should b consistent with Arizona law.