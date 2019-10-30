Nationwide manhunt underway for two boys taken by father

LAS CRUCES, NM. (WTHI)- The Las Cruces Police Department in New Mexico is searching for two young boys who were taken by their father and haven't been seen since October 8.

Three-year-old Maverick and his brother four-year-old Orion Ransom were last seen when their father, 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, picked them up from a Las Cruces daycare. Police say they have reason to believe Ransom may have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and then return to the U.S. the following day. It is not known if he took his two sons with him or where they are.

Police say Ransom is a non-registered sex offender. He's 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 195 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags. The boys are both about 3 feet 6 inches and weigh about 30 pounds.

Police say Ransom and his estranged wife have shared custody of their sons. However, they say Ransom picked up the boys from daycare and gave no notification of his intentions to travel with them.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Ransom's arrest on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Anyone with information should call police at (575) 526-0795. If you live outside Las Cruces, call your local police department or 911.