Nationally recognized hunter makes stop in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - While you're probably not thinking about fall, some people are!
Some people in West Terre Haute are taking the time to learn about deer hunting.
Barry Wensel, is a nationally recognized whitetail deer hunter from Iowa.
He's known for speaking at major hunting events over the past 50 years.
Monday he shared stories on hunting whitetail deer and even gave some tips he's learned in his time.
People also enjoyed a ham and bean supper!
Organizers say it’s all about bringing people together.
If you'd like to learn more about Wensel or whitetail deer hunting click here
