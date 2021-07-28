There's a national plasma shortage - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a great need for plasma. Those who have serious cases of COVID-19 can benefit from plasma-and in some cases it can save their life.

Donations have been down by 20% since the start of the pandemic, according to statistics. This can be attributed to fear of catching a sickness after visiting the plasma center. With the vaccine, people can feel less worried and donate without the fear of developing COVID-19.

Senior Director of Corporate Affairs for Grifols Plasma Care, Vlasta Hakes, says that in some cases plasma is the only form of treatment patients can receive. Antibodies and proteins are taken from the plasma and transformed into medicine. She shares how important plasma donations are.

“These plasma donations are saving lives, without regular plasma donors, there would not be the medicines needed to treat people with rare and chronic conditions," said Hakes.

Donating plasma has never been more important. Stacie Wagle has been a regular donor for over 10 years. He shares why he chooses to donate.

"You know it only takes a couple hours out of your day to come in here to help somebody out and it's really important to do that right now. There's people out there that really depend on people like me", said Wagle.

If you would like to consider help save lives, consider donating, click here.