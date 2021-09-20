National paper shortage is impacting local businesses, here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The national paper shortage is negatively impacting businesses and consumers. Since the start of the pandemic, consumers have seen certain household items become scarce. Now, companies are struggling to supply enough paper products due to a variety of reasons. One is the lack of staff at manufacturing companies. The labor shortage has caused production to slow down, which attributes to the paper shortage.

Disruptions in the supply chain have affected many businesses that rely on paper, especially bookstores. The assistant manager at The Open Door Christian Bookstore, Aaron Mccarty, shares how the paper shortage has affected his business.

"We are definitely seeing longer wait times for our orders to come in. We are needing to make our projections for book order and bible orders much more in advance than usual maybe eight months out" says Mccarty.

Mccarty shares that the decrease in production has caused the price of books to increase. These higher costs are affecting local consumers who are used to affordable prices.

"There have been price increases due to an increase in a cost of raw materials has kind of trickled throughout the whole industry. We've seen prices go up on a lot of different products over the past years" says Mccarty.

Another problem that attributes to the paper shortage is higher foreign shipping costs. The higher costs are preventing companies from receiving more stock because they can't afford the new shipping costs.

Mccarty says customers have started to notice the low supply of books.

"They ask us why is that. Are you making changes? Are you moving things around? And we haven't made any changes it's simply just we are in a waiting period" says Mccarty.

Shipping delays for books are predicted to continue throughout the holiday season. Consumers are encouraged to place their orders now to ensure they receive their orders on time.