National labor shortage is hurting one local business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The national labor shortage continues to affect thousands of businesses, including many in the Wabash Valley. Indiana University economists released an article stating the shortage could last well into 2022. Currently, there are 11 million jobs available, but total employment remains 4.5 million below the pre-pandemic level. Since the start of the pandemic over 60,000 Hoosiers have left the workforce. The lack of labor participation is hurting businesses and causing some to close down. The issue can be attributed to COVID-19 unemployment relief checks, an increase in people retiring, and family illnesses. One local business affected by the shortage is Pizza Gallery in Terre Haute. The owner, Danielle Flora, says she has been struggling to find employees for over two years now.

"Before the pandemic, we had lots of high school kids college kids that would apply on a regular basis. Now we're getting absolutely no applications" says Flora.

Flora says she has only had two employees working at her restaurant for quite some time. She has had to work 11-hour shifts for multiple days in a row. She says she is overwhelmed with work and needs some relief. She has had to close her restaurant from time to time because of the lack of employees.

"People aren't getting days off. or if people call in we don't have people to cover therefore we have to close our restaurant for an entire day" says Flora.

An Indiana University economist, Kyle Anderson, says although COVID relief benefits have ended he doesn't predict people to be rushing back into the workforce. He says businesses are trying to incentivize people to come work for them by offering perks.

"Starting wages are going up. Just to get that competitive market. A lot of businesses are shortening their hours" says Anderson.

