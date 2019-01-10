Clear

National group partners with city to improve downtown Terre Haute

On Thursday, it hosted a public meeting at the Indiana Theatre.

Jan. 10, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national group is working with the City of Terre Haute to improve its downtown.

The group is called Main Street America.

Leaders were looking for input on improving downtown Terre Haute.

Nearly 500 people within the community responded.

They took surveys about the changes they want to see in the future.

Members of 'ORCA' will be in Terre Haute on Friday.

They will wrap up their assessment of downtown Terre Haute.

