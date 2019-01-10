TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national group is working with the City of Terre Haute to improve its downtown.
The group is called Main Street America.
On Thursday, it hosted a public meeting at the Indiana Theatre.
Leaders were looking for input on improving downtown Terre Haute.
Nearly 500 people within the community responded.
They took surveys about the changes they want to see in the future.
Members of 'ORCA' will be in Terre Haute on Friday.
They will wrap up their assessment of downtown Terre Haute.
Related Content
- National group partners with city to improve downtown Terre Haute
- Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving
- Terre Haute to receive a hand for downtown improvements
- Amazon partners with Terre Haute Post Office
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
- Groups meet for networking opportunity in downtown Terre Haute
- Group brings musical fun to downtown Terre Haute
- Terre Haute 2.0: Forum talks about improving the city
- City of Marshall's downtown area receives improvements
- City of Terre Haute applies for part of its downtown
Scroll for more content...