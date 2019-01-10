National group partners with city to improve downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A national group is working with the City of Terre Haute to improve its downtown.

The group is called Main Street America.

On Thursday, it hosted a public meeting at the Indiana Theatre.

Leaders were looking for input on improving downtown Terre Haute.

Nearly 500 people within the community responded.

They took surveys about the changes they want to see in the future.

Members of 'ORCA' will be in Terre Haute on Friday.

They will wrap up their assessment of downtown Terre Haute.