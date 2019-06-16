National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Staff from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis will be visiting areas hit with severe weather after strong storms swept through the Wabash Valley Saturday.

Crews will work to survey damaged areas Sunday to determine if a tornado was active and how strong it was in each area hit.

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service preliminarily confirmed a tornado touched down in Beech Grove. That's near Indianapolis. That tornado was given an EF-1 rating. According to NWS, the storm had a width of 200 yards with winds up to 100 mph.

Damage has been reported in several areas of the Wabash Valley including Marshall, Illinois and Sullivan, Greene and Owen counties in Indiana. Power has also been knocked out in several locations.

Surveyors will make their way to places a tornado may have touched down throughout the day.

News 10 will have continuing coverage on air and online.