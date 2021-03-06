National Weather Service offering many virtual free spotter courses

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Every year the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois, and in Indianapolis, Indiana, holds free storm spotter classes open to the public. This year all classes will be held virtually.

The Storm Team as well as the National Weather Service relies on reports from you the viewer. Whether it’s strong wind that leads to damage, heavy rainfall causing flooding, hail size reports, different types of severe weather clouds, and even tornadoes.

These classes prepare you to report all types of weather while doing it safely.

And the best part is, you can be a part of this all from the comfort of your home for free.

The N.W.S. in Indianapolis, Indiana will be holding six online classes on these dates and times.

March 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST

March 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST

March 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST

March 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST

March 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT

March 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT

The N.W.S. in Lincoln, Illinois will be holding seven online classes on these dates and times.

March 6th, 1:00 - 3:00 PM CST

March 11th, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CST

March 18th, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT

March 23rd, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT

April 1st, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT

April 6th, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT

April 15th, 6:30 - 8:30 PM CDT

Each class will approximately be 2 hours long and again, it is at no cost to you. Just use a computer or a laptop for easier viewing.

You will need to register for these classes. Go directly to the National Weather Service website at Weather.gov/ilx for Lincoln, Illinois, and Weather.gov/ind for Indianapolis, Indiana, and sign up there.

Another online opportunity through the N.W.S. in Indianapolis will be the Central Indiana Severe Weather Symposium.

This event will be Ten dollars and it is a 3-day event. Many well-known Meteorologists from around the Mid-west will be speakers. Those dates are March 16th, 18th, and 20th. For more information on this event, you can go to the NWS Indianapolis website.