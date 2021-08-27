National Weather Service making changes to flood alerts

Statistics from the National Weather Service show flooding is the second deadliest weather event in the United States.

Already this year, the NWS reports 71 fatalities, including two in Indiana.

The National Weather Service is making changes to some of its flood alerts to help improve the understanding of forecasts and warnings.

It’s part of building a Weather-Ready Nation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s program to help prepare communities for extreme weather.

One of the first changes the NWS is making involves consolidating some alerts.

Currently, there is a flash flood watch and a flood watch.

These will be combined into a single flood watch.

There is one exception, though.

Flash flood watches will still be issued for non-thunderstorm events, like dam and levee failures or ice jams.

Similarly, the urban and small stream flood advisory, small stream flood advisory, hydrologic advisory, and flood advisory will all be combined to a simple flood advisory.

This will help eliminate confusion on the specific name and highlight the main concern: flooding.

Changes are also coming to the format of these flood alerts.

They’ll be issued with bullet point headlines of what, where, when, impacts, and additional details.

This will help people easily find the information they need to stay safe.

The NWS was planning to implement the changes on August 23, but the start date has been postponed due to technical issues.