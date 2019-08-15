National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado in Sullivan County earlier this week.

The NWS says an EF-1 tornado touched down about three-miles northwest of Graysville in the early morning hours of August 13.

It happened near the intersection of County Road 350 North and 1125 West and traveled northwest.

The NWS says there was damage to cornfields and trees in the area.

An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds of anywhere from 86 to 110 mph, but this particular tornado has a maximum wind speed of 95 mph.