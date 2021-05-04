It is National Travel and Tourism Week, and Southern Illinois is ready for visitors

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - This week is national travel and tourism week.

Illinois South Tourism is an organization that promotes tourist destinations and events in Southern Illinois. Last year during this time they were encouraging people to remember the spirit of tourism while staying home.

The hope was that after travel restrictions were lifted, people would hit the road and visit their favorite tourist destination.

Officials believe that people can now travel safely and hope that they explore some new destinations they haven't seen before.

"Our goal is to get as many people and eyeballs to the tourist destinations and events that are happening in our area," said Andy Waterman, the Communications Director for Illinois South Tourism.

The Illinois South Tourism website has visitor guides that outline many tourist destinations in Southern Illinois.