National Teen Driver Safety Week aims to keep young drivers safe behind the wheel

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Car crashes are the number one cause of death for teens in the United States.

That's according to the CDC.

In the Wabash Valley alone, several teenagers have died this year in connection to crashes.

Officials across the country are working to keep them safe.

That's why they've declared this National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The week is dedicated to starting a conversation on dangerous driving habits.

News 10 spoke with Simmon's Driving School in Terre Haute.

They say teaching teens to drive safe starts with the parents.

"As a new driver or a teen that is going to be driving next year in six months or whatever the case may be they're watching parents. So if parents or speeding or California stopping the stop signs whatever habits those parents have those kids are going to pick up on," Tom Simmons said.

Teen Driver Safety Week lasts through October 26th.