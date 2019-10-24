VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Car crashes are the number one cause of death for teens in the United States.
That's according to the CDC.
In the Wabash Valley alone, several teenagers have died this year in connection to crashes.
Officials across the country are working to keep them safe.
That's why they've declared this National Teen Driver Safety Week.
The week is dedicated to starting a conversation on dangerous driving habits.
News 10 spoke with Simmon's Driving School in Terre Haute.
They say teaching teens to drive safe starts with the parents.
"As a new driver or a teen that is going to be driving next year in six months or whatever the case may be they're watching parents. So if parents or speeding or California stopping the stop signs whatever habits those parents have those kids are going to pick up on," Tom Simmons said.
Teen Driver Safety Week lasts through October 26th.
Related Content
- National Teen Driver Safety Week aims to keep young drivers safe behind the wheel
- New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers
- Driver crashes into tree
- 2 students, driver safely escape Indiana school bus fire
- Terre Haute driver falls asleep at the wheel, rolls car several times
- Officials want drivers to make pledge for highway safety
- The '100 deadliest days of summer' is officially here: how you can keep your teen safe behind the wheel
- Potholes causing headaches for drivers
- Highway worker struck by driver
- Driver cited after Vincennes crash