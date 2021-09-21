'Your life does matter' - One woman reflects on the 8th anniversary of her daughter's death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Young adults across the country must deal with several stressful challenges, including difficult transitions and intense pressure.

For some, the burden becomes too much. For Hannah Crist, that was the case.

Eight years ago on September 13th, Christina Crist got a phone call that would change her life forever.

"I just remember getting out of the car and just screaming," Crist said.

"I was told that Hannah had attempted to take her life in the basement, and I just remember having a client right in front of me and just being frozen," Crist recalls.

Hannah was just 15-years-old, a sophomore at North Vigo High School.

"By the time I got out of Indianapolis, I had gotten the phone call that she was gone."

Crist says she recalls those next few days vividly--the people who showed support, the questions she was asked…

"People were asking why, what's going on? I didn't have any answers. I didn't have any answers for anybody."

Since that day eight years ago, her life has changed in ways she never imagined.

"People have more value than what they did before Hannah died...my life has more value."

Following Hannah's death, Crist said she needed to be surrounded by like-minded people...people that could somehow relate to what she and her family were going through.

That's when she came across Team of Mercy, an organization that offers assistance to individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide.

"Help give a voice to those individuals that can't...you know? Hannah's voice is still alive. I can be...I am her voice today."

Crist reflects on how Hannah suffered in silence and wants people to recognize the signs and symptoms of possible suicidal ideation.

"Someone that is isolating even more….you notice that they're watching or listening to more dark movies, music...individuals that have stopped doing things that you know they were very interested in."

She has a message for anyone who may think that the world would be better off without them.

"There is help...your life does matter. We do care. There are so many individuals that care."

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. That number is 1(800) 273-8255.

You can also click below for additional local resources:

Team of Mercy

Be Well Indiana