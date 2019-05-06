National Small Business Week encourages shoppers to check out the smaller stores

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's National Small Business Week.
More than half of all Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.
All week long, people are encouraged to take a minute and recognize their local small business owners.
Shopping locally may be more expensive, but it has a lot of benefits for the community.
Small Business Week lasts through Saturday.
