National Small Business Week encourages shoppers to check out the smaller stores

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's National Small Business Week.

More than half of all Americans either own or work for a small business, and they create about two of every three new jobs in the U.S. each year.

All week long, people are encouraged to take a minute and recognize their local small business owners.

Shopping locally may be more expensive, but it has a lot of benefits for the community.

Small Business Week lasts through Saturday.