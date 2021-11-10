National Shortages Affecting Local Food Bank

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Inflation and shortages of items and workers are just some of the effects of the pandemic. Now, these items are affecting food banks across the country. A place many have turned to during the hardships of the pandemic.

In Terre Haute, Catholic Charities serves the community through various outreaches, but its biggest is the food bank. The food bank provides emergency food assistance to 85 partners across seven counties.

Jennifer Buell, the assistant agency director, said the food bank has seen an increase in demand in recent years.

"We have distributed 6 million pounds of food per year," she said. "So, that is a huge amount of food for us here and almost double of what we were previously able to distribute."

To fulfill the needs of its partners, the food bank relies on donations from local retailers and community members. With food shortages and supply chain problems, grocery stores are limited on what they can donate.

"If those items are not available in the grocery store to purchase," Buell said. "They're for sure not available for us to pick up as a donation."

This has caused the food bank to dip into its funds to purchase needed foods.

On top of that, Buell said the foodbank is in need of volunteers. She said many have not returned due to concerns over COVID-19. Volunteering is just one of the many ways the community can help.

"We're always in need of individuals," Buell said. "Who are willing to come out and help us with sorting food and stacking it and inventorying it and then distributing it."

Buell said the food bank is interested in collecting non-perishable goods. Some much-needed items are peanut butter, canned meats, whole grain cereals and pasta, canned vegetables and fruit packed in fruit juice. She also said the bank will accept cash donations.

Terre Haute Catholic Charities will take donations for Share Your Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 11 in The Meadows Shopping Center. The event will take place from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

