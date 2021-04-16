Clear

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Indiana State Police will be joining forces to offer citizens a chance to dispose of unwanted medicines.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 6:32 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be holding their bi-annual 'Drug Take Back Day'. Saturday, April 24th is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. And the D.E.A. and I.S.P both say this event is vital for public safety and for public health.

Medicines that sit in your home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are high as well as the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Seargent Matt Ames with I.S.P. says that this 'Drug Take-Back' event is important for everyone in the community.

"We don't want people to take those and flush them down the toilet, of course, because that can cause damage to our water system. And also we don't want those types of drugs falling into the wrong hands of individuals."

News 10 reached out to the Hamilton Center to speak with Mark Collins, who is the Chief Clinical Officer. He gave us just a few statistics about how dangerous prescription drugs can be.

"Over 9.7 million people misuse prescription pain relievers. 4.9 million people misuse prescription stimulants. And over 6 million people misused prescription tranquilizers and sedatives. It's a huge issue."

He also says this event in particular is an easy way to prevent a serious problem that is plaguing the United States.

"It's a way to prevent drug overdose without actually doing anything to help prevent drug overdose. Something very simple that you can do. "

One of the drop off locations will be at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 24th.

Multiple locations will be holding this event on April 24th.

To find a location near you, click here. 

You can also visit the Indiana State Police Drug Take-Back location at www.in.gov/isp/2382.htm

The Drug Enforcement Administration's website is also a great resource to find locations and more information regarding National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

