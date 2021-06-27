How you can make your yard 'pollinator-friendly'

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Pollinators come in many different shapes and sizes. There are butterflies, bees, birds, and even flies! News 10 spoke to one expert who said pollinators help keep food on our tables.

A pollinator is a species that helps in a plant's reproductive process of pollination. It's common to know they pollinate flowers, but many don't know they pollinate crops. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR), pollinators are responsible for up to 35% of global crop production.

Megan Abraham, the DNR State Entomologist, said the department has seen a decline in pollinators for decades.

"Human beings are becoming so advanced, and the technology we create is so great that we get just what we asked for, but we might be getting a little more than we bargained for because we're also managing to wipe out species," Abrahams explained.

Although it's not intentional, the pesticides, fertilizers, and non-native plants we incorporate into our yards play a role in that decline. When we use those chemicals, we take away a source of food for pollinators as they move through the country. According to Abraham, one way we can create pollinator-friendly environments is to allow native species to thrive.

"If you plant native, typically you see a lot fewer pest issues. Anything you can do to reduce how much you're introducing as far as chemicals go to your surrounding areas, that's going to help," she explained.

If we all make small changes, we can make a big difference down the line.