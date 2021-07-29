National Night Out set for next week in Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - National Night Out will take place in Linton this year.

To keep everyone safe, as Greene County sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials are making a few changes to the event.

Linton Police Department told us people who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask.

The department also says that they will stretch the event across the park as much as possible.

National Night out in Linton has two bands lined up to play music.

It will happen on Tuesday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Linton City Park.