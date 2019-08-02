Clear

National Night Out in Clinton

One last bit of summer fun before school starts back up for kids in Clinton, Indiana.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's the last weekend of summer for a lot of kids across the Wabash Valley and in Clinton Indiana, they had one last bit of fun before it's over.

Tonight was national night out in Clinton Indiana. It's all put on by EMT's, city and county officers, firefighters and more!

It's all about improving relationships between the community and law enforcement.

There were tons of fun things kids and their families could do there. One thing that a lot of the booths had to offer was back to school supplies.

Harmony Harris is the head of youth services at the Clinton public library. She said they just love to help all the kids head back to school in style!

"Well, we just finished our summer reading program where children read a lot and earn a lot of wonderful toys and back to school supplies," Harris said. "So, with our extra stuff national night out is a great time to continue spreading the love and the joy of reading and literacy and we're sharing all of our school supplies and books."

Some booths tonight were giving away a pack of pencils and crayons, others had notebooks and folders, and one booth was even giving away bookbags!

A lot of schools across the Wabash Valley start back up this week. Clinton schools start this coming Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
A Great Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Overnight: Clear, but not quite as cool. Low: 62°

Image

National Night Out in Clinton

Image

Double motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

Image

Sycamore football

Image

ISU Recycling Center is no longer accepting select materials

Image

Hey Kevin Aug 2nd

Image

"It was impossible"; Oblong opts out of grant that would require major sewer rate hike

Image

Crew carwash to host fundraiser Saturday for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

How Hurricanes are Categorized

Image

Car Thefts More Likely During Summer Months

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois