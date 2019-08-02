CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's the last weekend of summer for a lot of kids across the Wabash Valley and in Clinton Indiana, they had one last bit of fun before it's over.

Tonight was national night out in Clinton Indiana. It's all put on by EMT's, city and county officers, firefighters and more!

It's all about improving relationships between the community and law enforcement.

There were tons of fun things kids and their families could do there. One thing that a lot of the booths had to offer was back to school supplies.

Harmony Harris is the head of youth services at the Clinton public library. She said they just love to help all the kids head back to school in style!

"Well, we just finished our summer reading program where children read a lot and earn a lot of wonderful toys and back to school supplies," Harris said. "So, with our extra stuff national night out is a great time to continue spreading the love and the joy of reading and literacy and we're sharing all of our school supplies and books."

Some booths tonight were giving away a pack of pencils and crayons, others had notebooks and folders, and one booth was even giving away bookbags!

A lot of schools across the Wabash Valley start back up this week. Clinton schools start this coming Wednesday.