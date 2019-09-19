Clear

National Night Out: Building relationships with local law enforcement and first responders

Thursday evening kicks off the 36th anniversary of the National Night Out in Terre Haute. During the event, you'll get the chance to interact with local first responders, firefighters, police officers and more.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 8:53 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Thursday evening kicks off the 36th anniversary of the National Night Out in Terre Haute.

During the event, you'll get the chance to interact with local first responders, firefighters, police officers and more.

Here what you should know before heading out to the event:

  • It goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • There will be free hot dogs, coloring books, and police badge stickers.
  • It will take place at Fairbanks Park

The night out gives community members the opportunity to ask law enforcement questions, check out the inside of a fire truck or maybe even use a fire hose!

Sargent Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police tells us it helps the community get to know the officers better so that together we can make the Valley a safer place to live.

"We just want to invite the public out to have a great time with our public servants so that we can have an example to show you our equipment and let you see our equipment and we can listen to your concerns and we can voice our concerns to you as well so that we can make the community safer here for everyone in the Wabash Valley," Ames said.

The event also gives the younger generation the opportunity to meet these individuals on a more personable basis. Ames tells us he hopes it inspires them to go into the profession.

"There's a possibility that firemen or a police officer going up to a kid at that age and inspiring them to say "Hey you know what? I wanna serve the public just like this officer!" and give them the inspiration to do that, " Ames said.

For more information on the event, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny and dry
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

‘It’s taught me a lot…’ VCSC students build skills one home at time

Image

National Night Out: Building relationships with local law enforcement and first responders

Image

Thursday: Sunny, hot and dusty. High: 89°

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sullivan County Community Hospital

Image

Old National Bank Classic

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator