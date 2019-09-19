National Night Out: Building relationships with local law enforcement and first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Thursday evening kicks off the 36th anniversary of the National Night Out in Terre Haute.

During the event, you'll get the chance to interact with local first responders, firefighters, police officers and more.

Here what you should know before heading out to the event:

It goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be free hot dogs, coloring books, and police badge stickers.

It will take place at Fairbanks Park

The night out gives community members the opportunity to ask law enforcement questions, check out the inside of a fire truck or maybe even use a fire hose!

Sargent Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police tells us it helps the community get to know the officers better so that together we can make the Valley a safer place to live.

"We just want to invite the public out to have a great time with our public servants so that we can have an example to show you our equipment and let you see our equipment and we can listen to your concerns and we can voice our concerns to you as well so that we can make the community safer here for everyone in the Wabash Valley," Ames said.

The event also gives the younger generation the opportunity to meet these individuals on a more personable basis. Ames tells us he hopes it inspires them to go into the profession.

"There's a possibility that firemen or a police officer going up to a kid at that age and inspiring them to say "Hey you know what? I wanna serve the public just like this officer!" and give them the inspiration to do that, " Ames said.

For more information on the event, click here.