It's National Junk Food Day - what does that mean for your diet?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Today you have the perfect excuse to overindulge, it's National Junk Food Day.

While this is a cheat day for many, for some every day is a cheat day. According to a survey from the Centers for Disease Control, 36 percent of Americans consume fast food on a daily basis.

It is National Junk Food Day! What kind of junk food is your weakness? @WTHITuckerWhite #NationalJunkFoodDay #snacks #Poll — WTHI News10 (@WTHITV) July 21, 2021

While junk food isn't something you should eat every day, experts say it's okay to have some on occasion.

"What I say to my clients about junk food is that it's a sometimes food. It's that you can enjoy occasionally, but not something you want your whole day's energy to come from," said Sarah James, a Registered Dietitian.

For help deciding what a food's nutritional value is, click here.