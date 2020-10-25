National Interscholastic Cycling Association in town

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The National Interscholastic Cycling Association is in town over the weekend. The Indiana league is welcoming over 80 kids from several areas around the state.

Volunteers were at Griffin Bike Park Saturday setting up for the main event. The league director says that they have specific COVID-19 restrictions they are following on a national level. They are also following the C.D.C. and local government guidelines.

We spoke with Margaret Barawskas who is the League director to see what they are doing at Griffin Park to keep people safe.

"Specifically at our race we are social distancing as well as wearing masks. We have signage as well as hand sanitizer and wash stations distributed around the park."

The league is anticipating around one-hundred and fifty people. They are asking parents and other spectators to not gather around the finish line to promote social distancing.

For more information on this event, you can go to their Facebook page. Or click here.