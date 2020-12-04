National Guardsmen help local long-term care facility

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- For about a month the Indiana National Guard has been deployed to long-term care facilities across the state, including right here in Terre Haute.

It seems like a simple task. taking someone's temperature, and screening them in the time of COVID-19, but for workers at Providence Health Care, it's more than that.

"Performing those sorts of tasks for us, free up our staff to spend more time with the residents," Erin Brown, administrator for Providence Health Care said.

Providence Health Care is a 70-bed facility with 37 beds in their assisted living. They have about 120 staff members.

For the last few months, staff members have had to volunteer to help screen people who come into the facility.

Brown said they were getting by, but it was tough.

"Certainly a struggle. When you don't have enough people to just devote someone to that area it's, you know, pulling people away from that resident care to perform that service," Brown said.

But now, they have help from the state.

"Fortunate enough to receive 2 national guard members to join our team," Brown said.

Their job is to screen anyone who comes into the facility. Making sure Providence Health Care workers can get back to their residents.

Brown said the guards are helpful, but she said even more than that, both guards are from Vigo County.

"They have roots in the community and are obviously committed to its development in their service of choice. So, that's helpful to our staff members to have that friendly face and our residents as well," Brown said.

For now, Brown said the guardsmen will be with them until December 31st, but if needed their help could be extended.