National Farmers Market Week highlights a sweet treat in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- "National Farmers Market Week" gives us an opportunity to highlight the special roles markets play in our community. Throughout this week, we're highlighting a few small businesses that contribute to making the Terre Haute Farmer Market special.

When you think of a farmers market, you might just think of produce, but here in the Wabash Valley, there's something sweet for everyone!

Cloud Nine Macarons Owner, Alyssa Hess, started her business early this year. After two years of baking macarons for fun, she saw the request for them in the community and decided to fill that role. Hess joined the Terre Haute Farmers Market in May and told News 10 that it has played a big role in growing her business.

"It just kind of keeps growing! It seems like we get new customers that have heard about us from other people every week. So, it's really nice," said Hess.

While walking News 10 through the process of making macarons, she

said baking this sweet treat is always full of surprises.

"These are probably my favorite just because they're a challenge. "

They're a challenge because the shell ingredients and oven temperature must be perfect for the shell not to crack! The money Hess makes from cloud nine macarons is her full source of income.

She said thanks to the community support, she's crossed some major milestones.

"This past weekend, we had 270 macarons and we sold out for the first time since we've joined the market."

Hess hopes to one day own a macaron truck and serve the Wabash Valley!

You can contact Cloud Nine Macaron here.

Here is a list of farmers markets in the Wabash Valley:

Vincennes Historic Farmers Market Memorial Day - October, Wednesdays 4 pm - 7:30 pm

Bloomington Community Farmers' Market June - September, Tuesdays 4 pm - 8 pm

Bainbridge Farmers' Market Wednesdays 4 pm - 7 pm

Cloverdale Farmers Market May - September, Saturdays 8 am - 12 pm

Greencastle Farmers' Market May - October, Saturdays 8 am - 12 pm

Randolph Winchester Farmers' Market May - September, Saturdays 9 am - 1 pm

Terre Haute Farmers Market - Summer June - October, Saturdays 8 am - 12 pm

People's Cooperative Market Saturdays 8 am - 1 pm

Smithville Farmers Market Saturdays 8 am - 12 pm