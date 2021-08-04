National Farmers Market Week: Campbell Creek, a family business

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- When you hear the name "Campbell creek," it may ring a bell. The business started at the Terre Haute Farmers Market and grew to a storefront on Wabash Avenue. The pandemic has taken a lot from this family business, but it hasn't changed how the family shows up for one another.

"We never forgot our roots. We never forgot the farmers market," said Jessica Fields, Owner, and Creator of Campbell Creek in Terre Haute.

Campbell Creek is a family-run business that sells natural skin products, baked goods, seasonings, and even wooden pieces. After opening a storefront for Campbell Creek, the Fields family had to close down due to the pandemic.

"After five or six months, I was continuing to pay rent. I wasn't asking any of my vendors to pay me rent, but I was still having to pay my landlord, and I just couldn't reopen at the end of it," Jessica explained.

Throughout this difficult time, Jessica said she leaned on her father and aunt for support. Jessica said her father, Greg Fields is her biggest supporter and helps her run the family business while contributing to its product line.

Greg recently added birdhouses to Campbell Creek's list of products to

honor the life of a woman who laid the groundwork for their family values.

"My mother loved to sit and watch the birds, and she's no longer with us. So, I have her bird books, and I would read the bird books to figure out the size of the hole that goes in the birdhouse for different types of birds. But, the birdhouses were basically to honor my mom," Greg said.

Greg said he creates birdhouses and DIY birdhouse kits with recycled wood. If anyone has any wood they're looking to get rid of, Greg is happy to take it off their hands. https://www.campbellcreekhomemadejustforyou.com/

The Fields family uses the business to celebrate customers and loved ones in many ways. For example, Jessica created a unique "Kooy" candle that tells their family story.

"Koy is a Sioux word in the Native American culture. It's a Sioux word for wolf, and if you know anything about or do research on the wolf, you know the wolf is all about family. They maintain that close-knit connection, and that's our family," said Jessica.

The Fields stressed that with each other, the sky is the limit. No matter the amount of success they achieve, you can always find them at the Terre Haute Farmers Market.