National Farmers Market Week: 'A Little Irish Luck' in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHIT) -- This week, News 10 is highlighting "National Farmers Market Week." While farmers market vendors work hard to bring their best work to the community each week, Ashley Murphy, the owner of "A Little Irish Luck" in Terre Haute, said although life is busy, the relationships she creates with her customers make all of the hard work worth it.

Murphy is a mom of two boys, a dance teacher, and an elementary school teacher while running "A Little Irish Luck." You can buy blankets and key fobs from the business, but the most popular items are baked goods!

Some community favorites are the large cookies, tasty cinnamon rolls, and dill pretzels. Murphy has been a part of the Terre Haute Farmers Market for eight years.

"Some of the customers have been our customers since the beginning. So, there is this relationship in watching their families grow and see these different relationships blossom from the market. It's very rewarding," she explained.

While juggling her many roles, Murphy is also the Vice President of the Terre Haute Farmers Market. While she continues to watch her business grow, she also loves seeing the progress happen for others!

"It's been fun seeing these new people from our community join us and create this unique community for the farmers market that you're not going to find anywhere else," Murphy explained.

Murphy says the farmers market is a one-stop-shop for any and everyone.

