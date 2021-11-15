"Having diabetes really changed my life" - three young girls are helping spread awareness during National Diabetes Awareness Month

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, a month to bring awareness to the millions of people living with the disease.

Now, three young girls are sharing their journeys about living with Type 1 diabetes with News 10.

Brylie Fleck, Hannah Knoy, and Lexi Bush are three best friends. But they're unlike any other trio. They are all living with a chronic disease.

"I just got sicker and sicker, and they're like you have diabetes," Lexi Bush said.

These girls are just three out of 1.6 million Americans who have Type 1 diabetes. It's a disease that impacts their everyday lives. They say some days can be really hard, especially as middle schoolers.

"It is very challenging for kids our age to understand it, and they ask multiple questions about it, and sometimes they don't always get it, and you have to repeat yourself multiple times. It's more challenging. At the end of the day, you have to get through it," Hannah Knoy said.

Now, the young girls are working together to help spread awareness during National Diabetes Awareness Month.

"Having diabetes really changed my life, and having awareness about this and getting people to know what diabetes truly is I think will really change the world," Brylie Fleck said,

Together, the girls are a part of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

The JDRF is the world's largest nonprofit of Type 1 Diabetes research. Here they're using their experiences to share their stories and help others living with the disease.

"Most people don't know what really goes on," Fleck said. "If we teach people and keep people updated in our lives and tell people what it really means to have diabetes, I think it'll be more than just a joke, and people will actually start to understand the real effects of having diabetes."

They say the most important part about bringing awareness is doing it together. As they uplift each other, this is what keeps them strong.

"Having diabetes doesn't stop any of us or what we do," Fleck said. "Since the beginning, we've always kept going no matter if diabetes was in the way or not. We always kept doing what we loved."

Another important person in the community who is stepping up to support the girls, is their local bus driver. Cody Hendershot is the bus driver for the South Knox School Corporation. He has homemade signs all over his bus spreading awareness during this month.

To learn more about National Diabetes Awareness Month and how you can make a difference, click here.