'National Day Of Unplugging’ Announces New Brand Partners And Global Expansion For 2021 Event

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2021 (PRNewswire) ” National Day of Unplugging,” Unplug Collaborative’s call-to-action and awareness campaign, today announced its slate of brand partners poised to expand the impact of this year’s event – which will take place from sundown Friday, March 5 to sundown Saturday, March 6 – and inspire communities across the globe.

National Day of Unplugging 2021 brand partners include:

“Unplug and Crochet for a Cause,” a collaboration with digital wellness company lilspace and Los Angeles influencer and ‘yarn bomber’ London Kaye. The unplug challenge provides the tools needed to crochet “welcome home” signs for at-risk youth and families moving out of homelessness through nonprofit partners Covenant House and LA Family Housing.

Other Unplug for a Cause® challenges are taking place on school campuses across the US. Notably, Achievement First Voyager Middle School in Brooklyn, NY has set a goal to unplug for 12,000 minutes to support the nonprofit, Knock Knock Give a Sock, in delivering 1200 pairs of socks to people living in NY-area homeless shelters.

Little Free Librar y, and ” The Nocturnals ” middle-grade book series by media company Fabled Films, are supporting National Day of Unplugging with coordinated, scavenger hunts that will lead families and participants to book-borrowing outposts and safely-distanced explorations of their communities - providing a device-free opportunity to leave screens behind and have fun solving clues together.

Branch Basics, the female-founded, non-toxic, multi-use cleaning concentrate, is one of the sponsors of a “build a fort” photo contest so that those who enter the contest have a chance to win a Branch Basics starter kit, a $100 cash prize, Starting Lines Creativity Game and a signed copy of the award-winning, national bestseller, 24/6: The Power of Unplugging One Day a Week by author and Webby Awards founder Tiffany Shlain.

For the last decade, National Day of Unplugging has activated thousands of in-person, unplugged events; in 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a new approach. “Unplug Collaborative’s mission is to elevate human connection over digital engagement,” said executive director Kim Cavallo. “As we are all restricted from larger-scale IRL experiences, the conversation about limiting screen time has to be more nuanced. We don’t want to add guilt or shame on top of the anxiety people are already feeling after a year of unprecedented chaos.”

As a result, this year’s National Day of Unplugging efforts will focus on safe, in-home, and outdoor small group activities, along with contests and charitable partnerships aimed at amplifying social impact. With more than 50 unplugged ideas and activities featured on the National Day of Unplugging website – ranging from the simple to the adventurous – there is an access point for any person looking to answer the collective call to unplug, and help people make intentional choices about how they spend their “unplugged” time.