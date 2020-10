Some talented cross country runners from around the nation will soon be in Terre Haute.

The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation and The Garrett Company, are holding a meet.

It's the foundation's first major high school competition since March.

The Cross Country Town USA Meet of Champions will hit the ground running on Sunday, November 15th.

The event will be held at the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute.

Click here for the complete schedule