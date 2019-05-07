Clear

National Correctional Officer Week: Honoring those who keep the bad guys behind bars

Local law enforcement is taking the time to appreciate some of their own.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement is taking the time to appreciate some of their own.

This week is National Correctional Officer Week.

It's a time to honor the officers for all of their hard work.

Correctional officers have a lot of responsibilities, including transportation for the inmates, making sure all of their needs are met.

National Correctional Officers Week started in 1984, and since then has been designated as the first full week in May.

