TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Keep Terre Haute beautiful!

That was the mission for local volunteers on National Cleanup Day Sunday!

Trees, Inc. hosted a citywide cleanup with the organization Keep Terre Haute Beautiful.

Volunteers say it's important to keep the Wabash Valley clean and take pride in the community.

"Every day is a great opportunity to clean up our streets of Terre Haute and our community in Vigo County and celebrating National Clean Up Day is one of those opportunities where it encourages everyone to do one special day as opposed to every single day cleaning up," said the Vice President of Trees, Inc Elizabth Scamihorn.

Organizers say volunteers kept their distance while collecting trash and cleaning up.