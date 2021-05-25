How you can stay safe during the summer boating season

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- National Boating Safety Week kicks off the start of the summer boating season. Whether you're a beginner or an expert in your watercraft, safety concerns are the same for everyone.

"Really good swimmers drown every day... Every day," said Peg Phillips, the Executive Director of the National Safe Boating Council.

Whether you're on a powerboat, sailboat, kayak, or paddleboard, safety should always be your top priority. Experts say people underestimate the danger of water until it's too late. No matter what type of watercraft you're in, you should always wear a life jacket.

"It's kind of like using the analogy of putting a seat belt on in a car before you have the crash, right? You wouldn't have time to put the seat belt on if you were getting ready to crash. The same thing with a life jacket," explained Phillips.

According to Phillips, no matter how good you are at swimming, there is always a moment of shock when your body hits cold water.

"If they hit that water, it's going to be a lot colder than our internal temperature and your instinct is to *gasp* do that, right? So, if you don't have that life jacket on and you do that panic gulp, that could be just enough right there to drown someone," Phillips said.

Since the start of the pandemic, the National Safe Boating Council has seen a surge in boating activity. The council encourages new and experienced boaters to always let someone know where you're going, what time you launch, and when you plan to return. That way if you don't come back, someone knows to look for you.

Phillips shared with News 10 that you should always check the weather before you head out and while you're on the water to track any possible changes. You can download the Storm Team 10 App on your smartphone to get the latest weather updates.