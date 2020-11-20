National Adoption Event held at Vigo County Courthouse

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many different Vigo County social services are coming together for a very special cause.

Many families every year adopt a child.

A National Adoption Day event happened at the Vigo County Courthouse on Friday.

Indiana's Lieutenant Governor was one of many to speak at the event.

We talked with a family who added a new member on Friday. They told us this day was very special to them.

"I mean, she was wonderful. She was part of our family from the day we met her. And we knew immediately that we couldn't live our life without her," Aitoyia Alsum told us.