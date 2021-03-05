TERRE HAUTE. IND. (WTHI) Technology is becoming more and more involved in our daily lives. And sometimes we can't escape it.

"We spend so many hours on our day looking at our screen," Elizabeth Scamihorn, Strategic Communications Manager at the Vigo County Public Library, said.

Friday is the National Day of Unplugging. The national awareness campaign encourages people to take a much-needed break from technology.

"My brothers and I made this decision taking a break from TV," Jacob Garrison, a young local resident, said.

Beginning Friday at Sundown until Saturday evening, people across the nation are encouraged to step away from their screens. Some local parents, like Jacob’s mom, are eager for their families to participate.

"Lot of books and lots of outdoor play,” Rebecca Garrison, Terre Haute resident, said. “The weather is supposed to be beautiful so I fully intend to take them outside and enjoy nature.”

According to a recent "Stress and Health" journal publication, people are spending more time on technology now more than ever before. This is why experts believe it is so important to take designated breaks from electronic devices.

"It is an intentional day,” Scamihorn said. “We often times say we are going to unplug but we don't necessarily do so. I think having an intentional day in saying now is a time to unplug really gives you that freedom to do so."

The Garrisons and other local families hope they can participate in more days like this in the future.

"You really don't know what you're missing until you put down your electronics and look around," Rebecca Garrison said.

Take the time this weekend to enjoy quality time with family and friends outdoors.