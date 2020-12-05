WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - December 5th is National Skywarn Recognition Day. National Weather Service offices across the country are recognizing all of the volunteers who help send in vital information during times of inclement weather.

SKYWARN™ Recognition Day started in 1999 by the National Weather Service and the American Radio Relay League which celebrates contributions to volunteers who help put forth the N.W.S.'s mission, the protection of life and property.

Spotters are trained by National Weather Service offices across the country. Their reports are critical in getting life-saving information to the N.W.S. Those details then get relayed to areas that may be impacted by severe weather via social media and media outlets. Tornadoes, wind, rain, and snow accumulations, and damage can be reported.

The Storm Team spoke to Sam Lashley who is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the N.W.S. in Indianapolis to see how important these reports are and how storm spotters play a vital role in the community.

"It's that instantaneous feedback and really spotters make a difference and our mission of protection of life and property and we can't do this without them. "

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person classes were canceled this past spring. The N.W.S. was able to upload training videos for those who want to learn more about spotter training classes and how to send reports to the NWS.

You can find a link on the N.W.S. website. Or you can click here to be directed to the N.W.S.'s YouTube page.