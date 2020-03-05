Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police respond to shooting in eastern Vigo County Full Story

TH Convention Center project back on track after Todd Nation withdraws parking ordinance at council meeting

The Terre Haute Convention Center project is back on track. This is after Terre Haute City Councilman Todd Nation withdrew his parking ordinance that had put the project on hold.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

Photo Gallery 4 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center project is back on track. This is after Terre Haute City Councilman Todd Nation withdrew his parking ordinance that had put the project on hold.

Thursday night's city council meeting started with a statement read by city councilman Todd Nation.

LINK | TH COUNCIL MEMBER’S PARKING LOT ORDINANCE COULD IMPACT CONVENTION CENTER PROGRESS

He said the only reason he filed an ordinance in the first place was because he only heard short term fixes to the parking problem downtown. He believes Terre Haute needs to have a long term vision for the Vigo County School Corporation lot--primarily for a building of substance, not a parking lot. 

However, he said if we want a Convention Center, we have to fix the parking problem. He said he would be willing to let the land become a surface parking lot for two to three years with the understanding that in that time, a parking garage would be built and to creatively collaborate with city officials on what that land could best be used for.

Because of all this, Nation withdrew his ordinance. That withdrawal was unanimously passed by the city council Thursday night. 

"Councilman Nation did a lot of work on this," President of Terre Haute city council George Azar said, "He wanted people to understand what was going on and I thought he did a great job."

"I think that the most important thing is for us all to work together," Nation said, "We need to come up with a long term solution to what's going to go in at 7th and Wabash."

Councilman nation says he simply wanted to start a discussion. He says this withdrawal will give the CIB and redevelopment commission the ability to move forward with Convention Center construction.

President Azar says he will look into creating a committee this next week to be dedicated to coming up with long term solutions for 7th and Wabash. 

News 10 will continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Breezy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU women vs Bradley

Image

AJ Reed

Image

ISU ready for Arch Madness

Image

West Vigo's bass fishing team gears up for its first team

Image

How would you reimagine your favorite school lunch? Kids in Sullivan county gave it a try in a cooki

Image

Terre Haute Convention Center project back on track

Image

Crime Stoppers: Police search for suspect in theft and fraud investigation

Image

Shoals Book Vending Machine

Image

YMCA of the Wabash Valley to hold its annual 'One Y for All' campaign

Image

Ivy Tech hosts wellness fair; offering screenings and educational opportunities

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1