TH Convention Center project back on track after Todd Nation withdraws parking ordinance at council meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center project is back on track. This is after Terre Haute City Councilman Todd Nation withdrew his parking ordinance that had put the project on hold.

Thursday night's city council meeting started with a statement read by city councilman Todd Nation.

He said the only reason he filed an ordinance in the first place was because he only heard short term fixes to the parking problem downtown. He believes Terre Haute needs to have a long term vision for the Vigo County School Corporation lot--primarily for a building of substance, not a parking lot.

However, he said if we want a Convention Center, we have to fix the parking problem. He said he would be willing to let the land become a surface parking lot for two to three years with the understanding that in that time, a parking garage would be built and to creatively collaborate with city officials on what that land could best be used for.

Because of all this, Nation withdrew his ordinance. That withdrawal was unanimously passed by the city council Thursday night.

"Councilman Nation did a lot of work on this," President of Terre Haute city council George Azar said, "He wanted people to understand what was going on and I thought he did a great job."

"I think that the most important thing is for us all to work together," Nation said, "We need to come up with a long term solution to what's going to go in at 7th and Wabash."

Councilman nation says he simply wanted to start a discussion. He says this withdrawal will give the CIB and redevelopment commission the ability to move forward with Convention Center construction.

President Azar says he will look into creating a committee this next week to be dedicated to coming up with long term solutions for 7th and Wabash.

News 10 will continue to update you on this story as it develops.