Nathan Derickson sentenced for the death of Garrett Sands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Justice for Garrett Sands. That's what people demanded during a packed courthouse hearing in Vigo County.

On Friday, Nathan Derickson received his sentence for his part in the teenager's death.

Derickson was sentenced to a total of 10 years. Four years in prison and six years on probation.

Ten years was the maximum in the plea deal.

Police say Sands died during a house party in 2018.

Authorities say Derickson had a gun and played with it while he was drunk.

That's when police say the weapon fired and hit Sands in the head.

Derickson entered a guilty plea to reckless homicide.

This story is developing. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.