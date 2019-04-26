Nathan Derickson sentenced for the death of Garrett Sands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Justice for Garrett Sands. That's what people demanded during a packed courthouse hearing in Vigo County.
On Friday, Nathan Derickson received his sentence for his part in the teenager's death.
Derickson was sentenced to a total of 10 years. Four years in prison and six years on probation.
Ten years was the maximum in the plea deal.
Police say Sands died during a house party in 2018.
Authorities say Derickson had a gun and played with it while he was drunk.
That's when police say the weapon fired and hit Sands in the head.
Derickson entered a guilty plea to reckless homicide.
This story is developing. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
