Nathan Derickson is out on $50,000 bond Friday afternoon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A reckless homicide suspect is back behind bars for violating the terms of his release.

Nathan Derickson was in court on Friday.

Dilution - Result of ingestion of large amounts of water typically just before urine donation or as a result of physiological conditions. If drug/metabolites are diluted to a concentration below the initial test cutoff, a dilute urine may result in a false negative. Source

According to court documents, Nathan Derickson posted his bond earlier Friday afternoon.

His bond was set at $50,000 cash with no 10 percent.

Court records show Derickson was previously released on bond.

During that time, he reportedly violated the terms of his order.

LINK | 'MY SON IS DEAD AND THE PERSON THAT KILLED HIM IS ON HOUSE ARREST'

Records show that on September 18th, Derickson's drug screen sample was found to be diluted

On September 30th, Derickson reportedly failed to call-in for a possible drug screen.

The court issued a bench warrant.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE TEEN ACCUSED OF KILLING ANOTHER TEEN IN COURT FOR FAILED DRUG TEST

Derickson is facing a number of charges, including reckless homicide and maintaining a common nuisance for the shooting death of Garrett Sands in late March.