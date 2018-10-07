Nathan Derickson is out on $50,000 bond Friday afternoon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A reckless homicide suspect is back behind bars for violating the terms of his release.
Nathan Derickson was in court on Friday.
According to court documents, Nathan Derickson posted his bond earlier Friday afternoon.
His bond was set at $50,000 cash with no 10 percent.
Court records show Derickson was previously released on bond.
During that time, he reportedly violated the terms of his order.
Records show that on September 18th, Derickson's drug screen sample was found to be diluted
On September 30th, Derickson reportedly failed to call-in for a possible drug screen.
The court issued a bench warrant.
Derickson is facing a number of charges, including reckless homicide and maintaining a common nuisance for the shooting death of Garrett Sands in late March.
