Nasser’s Furniture closing after 92 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It’s a bittersweet time at Nasser’s Furniture.
The store is closing after 92-years in business.
Susan and Moses Nasser are the owners.
Susan told News 10 she needs to stay home and take care of Moses as his health has recently declined.
The Nasser’s told News 10 they appreciate the support of the community over the years.
“We have the most fantastic customers and repeat customers,” Susan Nasser said. “People are just so nice to deal with in this area-- just very down to earth, wholesome. I’m going to miss them a lot.”
The store is offering sales on all in-stock inventory.
The business is expected to close within 30 to 60 days.
