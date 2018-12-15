EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Some of the women abused by imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking Michigan State University not to redirect $8.5 million from a victims' counseling fund to a larger money settlement in the case.
Interim MSU President John Engler wants the money redirected to a $500 million settlement with Nassar victims. But victims and their supporters pushed back Friday during a Board of Trustees meeting, with one asking: "Is this really how you're going to help everybody heal and get closure?"
The Lansing State Journal reports the board didn't make a decision Friday.
The school recently announced the completion of its initial $425 million settlement payment. Engler says the larger settlement would cover any counseling costs previously covered by the former Healing Assistance Fund.
Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He's imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Content
- Nassar survivors ask Michigan State to open counseling fund
- Nassar deemed ‘serial’ sex abuser; investigations ongoing
- 1st male athlete sues over Nassar abuse
- White announces $15 million in state funding to libraries
- State distributes nearly $1M in Clean Water Indiana funds
- Nassar to face another sentence, victims in return to court
- Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained
- Nassar to receive final sentence in sexual assault scandal
- Bill spurred by Nassar case concerns Catholic Church
- The sex abuse scandal is far from over at Michigan State