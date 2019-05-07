Names released in an eastern Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Monday morning deputies from the Vigo County Sheriff's Office were called to a multi car crash on US 40 east of Hunt St.

According to deputies one of the drivers in the four car crash was deceased. One was trapped in her vehicle and two others were out of their vehicles with minor injuries

The Terre Haute Fire Dept extricated Vielka Schultz 56 of Brazil IN, from a Chevy Trailblazer who was later flown by Lifeline helicopter to a Indianapolis Hospital. She eventually succumbed to her injuries and passed away at the hospital.

According to two of the driver's involved, a black Honda was traveling east bound on US Hwy 41 on top of the overpass east of Hunt St. The Honda crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided with two west bound vehicles. One of those vehicles struck another west bound vehicle.

The driver of the east bound Honda was Courtney Dailey 26 of Terre Haute. She was killed in the collision.