Names released in accident involving Amish buggy

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Tina Detweiler, 24 and Kenneth Detweiler 2 years old (Mother and Son) were both the fatal victims of Saturday's accident involving the Amish buggy in Park County.
Abraham Detweiler, 24 the father and husband and Kathryn Detweiler 5 months old were transported by air ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital.
Investigators say Saturday morning a van hit the back of an Amish buggy on U.S. 36 near the Raccoon Lake bridge .
Parke County Deputies arrived at the scene Saturday around 9:44 am.
Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole told us, Steven Miller Ealy, 66, of Danville, IN, struck the family of four's buggy from behind.
Ealy was not hurt.
Sheriff Cole said Ealy wasn't arrested.
They don't believe that he'll face any charges.
