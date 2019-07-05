Names released in July 4th motorcycle crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - We now know the names of two people involved in a deadly motorcycle crash.

Police say 58-year-old Robert Klein from Avon, Indiana died in that crash.

60-year-old Jaime Balingit from Mooresville, Indiana was hurt.

The crash happened around 1 pm on US 36 and Walker Ramp Road that's just east of Rockville.

Police say Balingit stopped to make a left-hand turn that's when they say Klein who was riding another bike rear-ended him at nearly 60 miles per hour.

Both drivers were thrown from their bikes.

Klein was not wearing a helmet, he died at the scene.

Balingit was wearing a helmet and suffered minor injuries.