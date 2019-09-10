Clear

Name released in fatal weekend train incident in Clinton

Police in Clinton release the name of Clinton resident.killed.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 9:14 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 5:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the name of the victim involved in the deadly train accident in Clinton over the weekend.

41-year-old Deborah Wilbanks of Clinton was killed by a train early Sunday morning.

CSX Statement


"At 6:42 am yesterday, September 8th, a CSX train struck a pedestrian on the railroad tracks in Clinton, IN. The pedestrian was fatally injured. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Vermillion County Police Department who are investigating the incident.

There were no reported injuries to the crew. At 11:32 am the rail operations resumed. CSX appreciates the swift response by local emergency personnel and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve.

We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous. Any further inquiries should be directed to the local police department."

That's according to the Clinton Police Department.

It happened near the 900 Block of North 7th Steet.

LINK | GOFUNDME FOR THE FAMILY OF DEBORAH WILBANKS

Her official cause of death is still under investigation, however, CSX released a statement on Monday saying a train hit a pedestrian on the railroad tracks.

The tracks were closed for nearly six hours.

