Name released in fatal car versus pedestrian accident

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials have released the name of the victim in a fatal car versus pedestrian accident.
Police say the accident happened December 1st.
They say it took place on East National Highway near Southeast 7th Street. That's in Washington, Indiana.
Officials say 4-year-old Oaklee Carlisle has been identified as the accident's victim.
They say Carlisle was from Loogootee.
