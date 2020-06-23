Name released in child drowning death

MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) – The name of the young girl that died near the Mansfield Covered Bridge has been released.

According to Clay County Corner Nick French, Athena Welch, age 8, of Brazil, died at St. Vincent Clay Hospital in Brazil.

The cause was determined to be accidental.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the young swimmer disappeared around 1:30 Sunday afternoon after witnesses say they saw her struggling in Big Raccoon Creek.

First responders, including Indiana Conservation Officers, recovered the girl. She was transported to St. Vincent Clay Hospital.