Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - According to Indiana State Police and the Vigo County Coroner’s Office 24-year-old David Frederick of Vincennes, IN was killed when he pointed his gun at police near 10 1/2 Street and Wabash Avenue.

A preliminary investigation revealed at approximately 10:30 Tuesday night, a West Terre Haute Officer attempted to stop a white 2018 Chevy Colorado for failing to stop at a red light. The officer activated his lights and siren while behind the vehicle, however, the vehicle failed to stop, a Terre Haute Police Officer assisted with the pursuit.

The vehicle eventually pulled into a parking lot near 10 1/2 Street and Wabash Avenue. The suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun visible to the officers. Several commands were given to the suspect to drop his handgun, however, suspect ignored the commands. The suspect raised the handgun and began firing at the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

As the preliminary investigation continued, information was developed that the suspect had recently expressed thoughts of suicide.

An autopsy was performed at 10:00 o’clock Wednesday, with preliminary results indicating the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. The family has been notified.

Once the ISP investigation is complete, the report will be submitted to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for a full review.