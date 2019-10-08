TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Clay County Corner's Office, the victim in the crash was 27 year old Kendra Deboeuf - Chastain of Carlisle, Indiana.
The crash happened Monday just before 2:00 am in the westbound lanes of I-70 at the 22-mile marker.
That's near the Brazil exit at State Road 59.
Police began receiving calls about a semi and a vehicle crashed on Interstate 70.
Two semis and two commercial vehicles were involved.
Related Content
- Name released in I-70 fatal crash
- I-70 reopened after fatal crash
- Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash
- Victims names released from Saturday I-70 crashes
- Police investigating crash on I-70
- Police investigate fatal crash on WB I-70 near airport
- Names released after Clark County crash on I-70
- Heavy rain to blame for I-70 crash
- Several vehicles involved in I-70 Crash
- Driver in fatal I-70 crash identified, troopers say tire issue to blame
Scroll for more content...