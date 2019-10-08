Name released in I-70 fatal crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Clay County Corner's Office, the victim in the crash was 27 year old Kendra Deboeuf - Chastain of Carlisle, Indiana.

The crash happened Monday just before 2:00 am in the westbound lanes of I-70 at the 22-mile marker.

That's near the Brazil exit at State Road 59.

Police began receiving calls about a semi and a vehicle crashed on Interstate 70.

Two semis and two commercial vehicles were involved.