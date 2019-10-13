Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – We have an update from investigators on a deadly accident that happened near festival vendors Saturday morning.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse tells News 10 the woman hit and killed by a car is 41-year-old Donnetta Pummel of Vincennes, Indiana.
LINK PEDESTRIAN DEAD AFTER SHE WAS HIT BY A CAR NEAR COVERED BRIDGE FESTIVAL VENDORS
Pummell was hit on U.S. 41 in front of a trailer park where vendors had set up for the Covered Bridge Festival.
Sheriff Plasse says no charges will be filled.
